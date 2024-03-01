I make an extra $400 a week doing an amazing ‘side job’ and I don’t have to leave the house.

<!–

A busy mum has revealed the surprising side job that earns her an extra $400 a week – and says she often watches TV or listens to music at the same time.

The mother takes care of other people’s ironing baskets: she takes them home, sorts them, and returns them perfectly ironed.

Use Airtasker to get your name out there and protect yourself from people who won’t pay once you’ve done your job.

Posting in a popular budgeting group, the mom explained exactly how her side hustle works.

“I charge per basket of up to 30 items,” he said.

A mother has revealed that she irons people’s clothes, charging by the basket, and earns $400 a week on top of her full-time salary.

“I start on Airtasker but all my clients end up continuing with me, privately.”

People were impressed by his tenacity and some admitted that they wouldn’t mind giving it a try to make some extra money.

Others revealed their own equally impressive and easy businesses.

“We deliver catalogs for a little more and to force ourselves to exercise… right now I make an extra $160 a week, which isn’t much, but I’m getting in shape and with that I can pay the grocery bill.” said one aged care worker.

“Try jobs in hospitality, bars, pubs and restaurants. Pretty good flexible hours and pay rates are pretty good – $30 an hour,” said another.

“Look at Airtasker. If you have a ute, dump the cars. I made 20k last year as my second job. Plus a lot of the cars had decent stuff on them that I sold, like furniture and golf clubs,” said another.

Others said they do disability support work and night shifts at the supermarket.