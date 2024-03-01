Cranbrook School breaks loose on ABC as it prepares to reveal its biggest secrets after major investigation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cranbrook School has criticized the ABC as the network prepares to air an investigation into the $41,800-a-year private school on Monday night.

The report, titled ‘Secrets of Cranbrook’ and directed by Louise Milligan, will be broadcast on Four Corners.

Anticipating an attack, Cranbrook School Council chairman Geoff Lovell came forward by doing an interview with 2GB radio presenter Ben Fordham on Friday morning.

Lovell expressed concern about the program’s intentions, suggesting that ABC might attempt to portray a negative image of the school’s culture and leadership.

“Especially when it comes to the treatment that women receive,” she explained.

Lovell said this was “very disturbing and disappointing for our school community”, particularly the female staff at the all-boys Anglican school.

‘Fifty-eight percent of our staff are women; “We have a good gender balance across the school,” Mr Lovell said.

“Female staff are very upset because it does not seem to correspond to the lived reality at Cranbrook and, ultimately, what we do for the students in our care.”

Sydney’s exclusive private all-boys school Cranbrook is bracing for an unfavorable ABC report.

In promoting the program, interviewees describe the school as a boys’ club.

Milligan is seen asking a young man: ‘How do you feel when you pass that place?’

“It’s a facade because I know what happened inside,” he responds.

Another man says, “There is a moral failure here.”

A woman also says in the promo: “It’s like lambs to the slaughter and this has to stop.”

Milligan asks sexual consent activist Chanel Contos why the rest of Australia should care “what’s happening at this posh school”.

“Those people continue to govern our country for better or worse,” he responds.

Cranbrook alumni include tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, two generations of the Packer gaming and media dynasty, Kerry and James, among a host of illustrious businessmen, politicians, academics and media and sports stars.

ABC reporter Louise Milligan says her story will be “worth watching” in the next Four Corners

Lovell said the school “had made the decision not to accept ABC’s invitation to participate in on-camera interviews for the program.”

“We have done so on the basis that we have little confidence that the school’s position is presented in a balanced manner or in its correct context,” he said in a statement issued to The Australian.

“The tone, structure and content of the questions posed to the school by the ABC give every indication that the issues at hand have been prejudged and that the school’s involvement would make little or no difference to how the program seeks to portray to school”.

Parents received a message from the school via WhatsApp about the upcoming episode.

“We believe the program will attempt to negatively characterize the school’s culture and leadership,” the message states.

“We will firmly affirm our belief that Cranbrook has a caring, inclusive and respectful environment for our students, staff and families.”