Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Defends Bravo After Leah McSweeney’s BOMBSHELL Lawsuit Against the Network and Andy Cohen

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss weighed in on the discussion surrounding Leah McSweeney’s explosive lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of Tamron Hall Daytime Talk ShowThe 47-year-old reality star made clear her stance on the fashion designer’s claims that the producer “encourages substance abuse to artificially create drama and cynically takes advantage of his employees’ vulnerabilities.”

“I don’t want to get too involved in your legal issues or whatever, but I have had, and I hope to continue to have, a good relationship with the network,” he told the 53-year-old journalist.

She continued: ‘And the reason I can attest to how I feel… I’ve been on that show for 14 years and no one can make me do anything. So people know that I don’t do drugs, I’ve never been drunk in my life, and yes, I mean, some people ask me for a little wine or a drink or whatever because that’s what they like.’

The television personality added that many members of the franchise “like to drink wine” and “have shots.”

‘That’s what they do when they want to have fun. Do I have drinks? No. So, just as I have a choice, they have a choice too,” Burruss concluded. “No one forces you to do anything.”

The appearance comes after former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney accused Cohen of “doing cocaine with the housekeepers he employs” in a new lawsuit.

McSweeney said in court documents reviewed by Page six that Cohen ‘tends to give the housewives with whom he uses cocaine more favorable treatment’ and strategic editing to make them look better.

Cohen “intentionally uses cocaine with his employees to further promote a workplace culture that thrives on drug and alcohol use, leading to failure to accommodate employees who are disabled and attempting to remain substance-free.” “McSweeney said in court documents.

A rep for Cohen told Dailymail.com that “the allegations against Andy are completely false.”

McSweeney, 41, appeared on two seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2020-2021, and one season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.

McSweeney said in legal documents that Bravo “fuels off of drug and alcohol use,” without naming any parties beyond Cohen.

McSweeney said in court documents reviewed by Page Six that she informed Bravo producers before her casting for the series, that she had been focused on staying sober and that she had a 30-day sobriety streak before the show.

McSweeney told the court that the producers did not make “reasonable accommodations” for her addiction-related disability, but instead provided her with “free, unlimited alcoholic beverages” and “encouraged her to consume those alcoholic beverages.”

McSweeney’s legal team said that “this environment caused Ms. McSweeney to relapse into alcohol addiction shortly after joining season 12 of RHONY.”

McSweeney said in court documents that Bravo producers attempted to sabotage his sobriety by exacerbating it and preventing him from receiving treatment for his problem.

McSweeney told the court that Bravo executives violated his employment rights under the Disabilities Act by preventing him from getting help for his alcohol problems, knowing he was dealing with them.

McSweeney, who has a fashion brand called Married To The Mob, said in legal documents that sexual harassment was also widespread at the company, alleging that a senior producer “routinely sends unsolicited photographs of (his) genitals to lower levels …production employees.” ,’ and that executives have ignored the problems.

McSweeney said in legal documents that Bravo and Shed Media, a production company he works with on his shows, continued to promote the unnamed senior producer in question “to positions of greater power.”

By “failing to take appropriate corrective action” amid the claims, McSweeney said in court papers, Bravo and Shed officials “tacitly” indicated to both the senior producer and “all other employees that they may engage in illegal labor practices with impunity”.

McSweeney in his lawsuit, which is for unspecified damages, named Cohen, Bravo, Shed Media and Shed’s parent company, Warner Media.