Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for March 1, 2024

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Stakes shake concerning extension of ceasefire to southern Lebanonnbsp;

    Nidaa Al-Watan:

    Mikati anticipates Hochstein#39;s imminent returnnbsp;

    Intensified strikes targeting Hezbollah in Syria

    Washington: Any agreement with Lebanon won#39;t prevent Israeli ground incursions

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Mikati: Ramadan agreement expected next week

    Washington is concerned

    Al-Akhbar:

    Washington topples Paris summit in support of Lebanese Army

    Aoun absent from Paris summit: No US green light

    Growing accusations of overstepping authority

