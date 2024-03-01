Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for March 1, 2024

By

An-Nahar:nbsp;

Stakes shake concerning extension of ceasefire to southern Lebanonnbsp;

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Mikati anticipates Hochstein#39;s imminent returnnbsp;

Intensified strikes targeting Hezbollah in Syria

Washington: Any agreement with Lebanon won#39;t prevent Israeli ground incursions

Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

Mikati: Ramadan agreement expected next week

Washington is concerned

Al-Akhbar:

Washington topples Paris summit in support of Lebanese Army

Aoun absent from Paris summit: No US green light

Growing accusations of overstepping authority

