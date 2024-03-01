Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for March 1, 2024

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Stakes shake concerning extension of ceasefire to southern Lebanonnbsp;
Nidaa Al-Watan:
Mikati anticipates Hochstein#39;s imminent returnnbsp;
Intensified strikes targeting Hezbollah in Syria
Washington: Any agreement with Lebanon won#39;t prevent Israeli ground incursions
Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;
Mikati: Ramadan agreement expected next week
Washington is concerned
Al-Akhbar:
Washington topples Paris summit in support of Lebanese Army
Aoun absent from Paris summit: No US green light
Growing accusations of overstepping authority
