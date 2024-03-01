BUSINESS LIVE: Pearson profits jump; ITV sells Britbox stake; Rightmove hails another strong year

Companies with business reports and updates today include Pearson, Smiths Group, ITV, Rightmove and Babcock International.
Britain for sale: the country’s largest companies are eliminated one by one
First it was Wincanton, then Currys and now Direct Line. Companies at the heart of the UK economy are falling prey to foreign suitors – and this could be just the beginning.
As global deals return with a vengeance after a long hiatus, private equity tycoons and cash-rich corporations see listed British companies as a bargain.
Women are now the majority at the top of the Bank of England
Women will be a majority on the Bank of England’s powerful Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the first time in its 329-year history after the appointment of a new deputy governor.
Threadneedle Street said yesterday that Clare Lombardelli (pictured), chief economist at the OECD international think tank, will sit on the panel that sets interest rates from July.
