Baby name trends for 2024 revealed: Parents ditch cute nicknames in favor of ‘old-fashioned’ options

Choosing the perfect name for your child is one of the most exciting aspects of preparing for parenthood.

But there’s more pressure than ever to select a name that stands out from the crowd, and in recent years parents have opted for unique and unconventional names for their newborns.

But according to NameberryParents receiving new additions in 2024 will take a more mature approach to naming their children, ditching “cute” names in favor of “adult” and sophisticated nicknames.

Experts say parents are increasingly aware of how their children will be perceived through their names as they grow into adulthood, a mindset that may be influenced by a social media trend of 2023 that will tell parents: ‘You are appointing an adult.’ , not a baby.

The sentiment indirectly criticizes parents who choose “childish” names for their children.

Baby name trends for 2024 will emphasize gender, values ​​and racial diversity, with many parents opting to ditch “cute” names and opt for “adult” names instead.

Growing up with the Internet, new parents are aware of the power of a name to create a brand, one that defines their children and themselves.

Although childish and unconventional names are here to stay, ultimately, there is an undeniable shift towards more “adult” names for babies.

Nameberry revealed that some classic names assigned to baby boys in 2024 include Arthur, Clyde, Roland and Stanley, and Georgina, Agnes, Lois and Sylvia for girls.

Another trend for 2024 includes assigning “feminine” names to girls, following the global influence of the Barbie movie that broke box office records last year.

The film sparked international conversations about gender and feminism – making feminism feminine and femininity feminist – and has prompted parents to give their daughters empowering names like Honey, Lavender, Dahlia, Pippa and Clover.

Meanwhile, baby boys are assigned more “gender-neutral” names, with parents calling for primarily feminine and unisex names for their children, as is the case with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son, Riot Rose.

Some of the most popular unisex names to date given to children are: Lotus, Juno, Eden, Noa, Lark, Morgan, Rue and Raven.

There has also been a rise in parents opting for “atmospheric” names for their babies this year, with the influence of Kylie Jenner’s children’s names, Stormi and Aire, leading many to consider names that are short, snappy and ” similar to heaven.”

Intentionally transient names like Lumi, Storm and Zephyr, which represent the fleeting nature of falling snow or a gust of wind, are becoming increasingly popular, while Aura, Ice, Sunny and Sky are increasingly assigned to the you drink.

Names of musical icons assigned to newborns have also gained popularity this year, such as: Elvis, Iggy, Morrison, Priscilla, Zeppelin, Lennon and Ozzy.

Nameberry creator Pamela Redmond said: “Parents today are obsessed with sending the right messages with the names they choose. The perfect baby name for 2024 is one that’s ahead of the style curve, whether personally meaningful and defines identity.

Meanwhile, a naming expert who earns a staggering $500 each for naming strangers’ babies has revealed which nicknames will be trending in the coming years.

Steph Coffield, 40, of Minnesota, is hired by expectant parents to help them choose the perfect name for their child, and her services can It costs from $25 for five name suggestions to $500 for an ‘interactive experience.’