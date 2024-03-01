United Nations Lebanon Launches New Campaign to Showcase Support for Lebanese Across Various Sectors

NNA – TheUnited Nations announced today the launch of its social media campaign in Lebanonshy; – shy;shy;shy;shy;shy;shy;shy;shy;shy;#All4Lebanonnbsp;- aimed at informing the public about the support the UN and its partners are extending to the people of Lebanon across different sectors.nbsp;

As the country continues to navigate serious challenges, thenbsp;#All4Lebanonnbsp;campaign underscores the United Nations#39; steadfast commitment to assisting and standing by the Lebanese people by providing vital aid to meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups and ensuring that no one is left behind.nbsp; Over the past few years, the UN, through its various agencies, funds, programmes, and missions, has increased its support to Lebanese nationals, Syrian refugees, migrants and Palestine refugees in an effort to mitigate the impact of the compounded crises that hit Lebanon.nbsp;

From institutional interventions aimed at strengthening governance and supporting public institutions to community-driven projects that foster social cohesion and well-being and support rural development, the campaign showcases the United Nations and partnersrsquo; active engagement in supporting the country to overcome its multi-faceted crisis and address the basic needs of its people across various sectors.

Through different communication products and mediums, and for over two months, the campaign will shed light on the UNrsquo;s efforts with its partners to support Lebanon in areas such as healthcare, food security, education, economic development, employment, women empowerment, and the environment, and will help debunk common myths on the UNrsquo;s support in Lebanon.

Commenting on the campaign, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, Mr. Imran Riza said ldquo;The #All4Lebanon campaign embodies the UNrsquo;s pledge to the Lebanese people, showcasing our collective efforts and steady commitment to support the Government of Lebanon to not only address the immediate needs of the people but also to work hand in hand with communities and local authorities to ensure Lebanonrsquo;s sustainable recovery and prosperity.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========