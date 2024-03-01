Nighttime escalation: Enemy launches attacks on southern Lebanon’s border towns

NNA – The Israeli enemy escalated its attacks at night, launching successive assaults on southern Lebanonrsquo;s Mount Labouneh and Naqoura outskirts, with sounds of explosions heard in the city of Tyre.nbsp;

UNIFIL forces sounded alarm sirens concurrently with the hostile shelling.

Enemy warplanes also conducted raids after midnight on Ayta Al-Shaab, resulting in severe damages. Ayta Al-Shaab is among the towns heavily afflicted by significant destruction to homes and properties.

The enemy continued to release flares over bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line at night, along with incendiary bombs on forests near the Blue Line opposite the towns of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab.nbsp;

Reconnaissance also aircraft intensified their flights over the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

========R.H.