Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Nighttime escalation: Enemy launches attacks on southern Lebanon’s border towns

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli enemy escalated its attacks at night, launching successive assaults on southern Lebanonrsquo;s Mount Labouneh and Naqoura outskirts, with sounds of explosions heard in the city of Tyre.nbsp;

    UNIFIL forces sounded alarm sirens concurrently with the hostile shelling.

    Enemy warplanes also conducted raids after midnight on Ayta Al-Shaab, resulting in severe damages. Ayta Al-Shaab is among the towns heavily afflicted by significant destruction to homes and properties.

    The enemy continued to release flares over bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line at night, along with incendiary bombs on forests near the Blue Line opposite the towns of Naqoura and Alma Al-Shaab.nbsp;

    Reconnaissance also aircraft intensified their flights over the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Apple may soon be feeling the heat from investors over its slow rollout of buzzy AI products

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    CO2 emissions reached record high in 2023 — IEA

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The touching act of the baggage handlers while loading the passenger’s dog Daphne onto the Virgin Australia plane

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Apple may soon be feeling the heat from investors over its slow rollout of buzzy AI products

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    CO2 emissions reached record high in 2023 — IEA

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy