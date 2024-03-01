The touching act of the baggage handlers while loading the passenger’s dog Daphne onto the Virgin Australia plane

<!–

A traveler praised two baggage handlers who comforted her dog as he was loaded onto a plane.

The woman, who was preparing to board a Virgin Australia flight, noticed the two men being very careful as they loaded her dog, Daphne, onto the plane.

On Thursday, he uploaded a video to TikTok showing workers carefully towing a trailer that had a blue and orange container on top with Daphne inside toward the plane.

A worker, wearing a yellow high-visibility vest, began gently loading the rectangular box onto the conveyor belt used to load the cargo onto the plane.

The other worker was seen adjusting the speed of the conveyor belt on the side before the pair carefully lifted the container onto the machine.

Baggage handlers guided the container along the conveyor belt until it was safely placed on the plane.

The passenger didn’t let the kind act go unnoticed and included a caption in the video thanking the two employees for treating her dog with care.

“Daphne’s first flight and my heart melted when I saw how careful they were with her,” he wrote.

“Thank you to Virgin Australia ground staff.”

At the beginning of the video, one of the baggage handlers is seen kneeling and talking to the pet in an effort to comfort it.

He checked the name tag that had been placed on the front of the container before sitting in the trailer while he waited to load the container onto the plane.

One traveler praised baggage handlers who took care of her dog, which was carefully loaded onto a plane. A worker (pictured) is seen kneeling and talking to the dog before the dog was placed on the plane.

The passenger thanked Virgin Australia (file image pictured) for taking care of her dog who flew with her on board the plane.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Virgin Australia for comment.

Dozens of users commented on the video and praised the ‘moving’ act.

‘All the love and respect for people like this is so beautiful!’ wrote one user.

“The way he escorted him to the transporter,” said another.

‘Haha, that’s my dad! He doesn’t treat my dog ​​like that, just kidding, he has a heart of gold!!’