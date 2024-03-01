Normal People heartthrob Paul Mescal shows off his legs in tiny sports shorts while stocking up on food after hitting the gym in New York.

<!–

Paul Mescal showed off his legs in a pair of tiny sports shorts as he stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.

The Normal People hunk, 28, had a bite to eat after hitting the gym.

Paul, known for experimenting with fashion, wore the shorts with a cropped hoodie, a baseball cap, and green sneakers.

The actor didn’t seem to mind the cold after sweating in the gym.

Paul’s departure comes after he was discovered with English actress Emma Canning last week.

The All of Us Strangers star sparked speculation about a budding romance with Emma.

While Paul has been linked to some stars since his split from singer Phoebe Bridgers in late 2022, Emma’s romantic history remains relatively unknown.

The actress was recently seen opposite Austin Butler in Masters of the Air and will appear in the upcoming series The New Look, which explores Christian Dior’s rise in the fashion world, starring Ben Mendelsohn.

The sighting comes after Paul was said to have attracted the attention of Florence Pugh after the BAFTA Film Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall last month.

Florence He was seen rubbing shoulders with Paul and other stars such as Rosamund Pike, lily james and Sacha Baron Cohen at the Netflix party.

A source said Sun: ‘Florence and Paul move in the same circles and have been companions for some time.

“If their friendship turned into something more romantic, no one would be surprised.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Florence and Paul for comment.

Florence split from her photographer boyfriend Charlie Gooch in October last year.

Paul has been linked to a few stars since his split from singer Phoebe Bridgers in late 2022; Phoebe and Paul at the Met Gala 2022

At the time it was reported that Paul had signed up to a dating app following his breakup with Phoebe.

A self-proclaimed fan of Bridgers before their initial meeting, Mescal began a romance with the musician in 2020, shortly after his breakthrough with the acclaimed Normal People, which catapulted him to fame.

Meanwhile, Paul recently joked that he would be “depressed” if Gladiator 2 propelled him to “super stardom.”

The Irish actor will play the title character in the upcoming sequel, originally starring Russell Crowe.

Mescal will play Lucius, the nephew of Emperor Commodus (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the secret son of Russell’s character, Maximus.

speaking to Sunday weather On what life will be like after the sequel comes out, he said, “I don’t know what the difference will be.” Maybe that’s naive? Will more people stop you on the street?

He then confessed: “I would be deeply depressed if it were like that and I hope it’s not true.” “I’ll have an answer next year, but if (the movie) impacts my life like that, I’ll be in a bad situation.”

Paul joked that if he experienced a meteoric rise, he would follow the film with something that wouldn’t please audiences, saying: “I’d have to go ahead and make an obtuse piece that no one wants to see.