    UN peacekeepers’ detaining incident sparks concerns over operational freedom

    NNA – Deputy chief of UNIFIL#39;s Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, said on Friday that ldquo;a peacekeeping vehicle on a routine logistical movement to Beirut last night ended up on an unplanned route.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;The vehicle was stopped and peacekeepers were detained by local individuals. They were later released,rdquo; she added.nbsp;

    ldquo;We emphasize that, in addition to freedom of movement inside UNIFILrsquo;s area of operations, peacekeepers have the freedom and authorization from the Lebanese Government to move throughout Lebanon for administrative and logistical reasons,rdquo; she noted.

    ldquo;This freedom of movement is essential to the implementation of Resolution 1701,rdquo; Ardiel stressed.

