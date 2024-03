NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, is currently meeting with the Ambassadors of the quot;Arab-International Quintet Committeequot; at the Grand Serail. The Ambassadors include KSA Ambassador Walid Bukhari, French Ambassador Herveacute; Magro, Qatari Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, and US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.nbsp;

