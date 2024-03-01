Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Secret American Marriage Could Blow Up Thai Royal Succession

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , ,
    Secret American Marriage Could Blow Up Thai Royal Succession

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    The Thai royal family could be thrown into a succession crisis because the hot favorite to become the next king married an American woman, according to records reviewed by The Daily Beast. Marriage to a foreign citizen is a bar to taking the throne under Thai law.

    The couple also have two children, who are U.S. citizens, which would further complicate the succession plan as they would not be able to inherit the throne and thus hurl the scandal-hit Thai royal family into yet more uncertainty.

    The Daily Beast has learned that Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, nicknamed Vach (pronounced ‘Vatch’), is being pursued for $94,000 in unpaid credit card charges by American Express and is being sued for 2.55 million Canadian dollars (U.S. $1.88 million) in a dispute with a law firm.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s coffin arrives at Moscow church as hundreds gather for funeral

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    The brilliant Mike Dickson receives a nomination following his passing while covering the Australian Open in January, as Mail Sport are shortlisted 21 times at the industry Oscars

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Alexei Navalny’s coffin arrives at Moscow church as hundreds gather for funeral

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    The brilliant Mike Dickson receives a nomination following his passing while covering the Australian Open in January, as Mail Sport are shortlisted 21 times at the industry Oscars

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Terrifying moment a snowmobiler and his friend are swallowed by an avalanche while desperately trying to escape a thunderous 50mph wall of snow in Wyoming.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy