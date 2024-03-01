Millie Bobby Brown fans ask ‘what happened to her accent?’ since she sounds completely different

Fans criticized Millie Bobby Brown for speaking with an American accent when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

The actress, 20, who spent her early childhood in Bournemouth before moving to Florida aged eight, spoke about her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, 21, on the show.

However, viewers were distracted when Millie spoke with a distinct American accent, with many asking on Instagram: “Where’s your British accent?”

A clip of Millie telling her story was shared on social media, but in the comments section all fans could talk about was how much her accent had changed.

They wrote: ‘His accent has basically disappeared’ and ‘8am? She no longer sounds British at all!!’

‘I can’t decide if she’s British or American’ and ‘Where’s your British accent?’

“She sounds so American now” and “Why does she have an American accent?”

‘His accent has disappeared’ and ‘For everyone saying he no longer has his British accent, please note that he is currently filming ST5, so he has been using his American accent more recently.’

Milly is in the middle of filming Stranger Things In Atlanta for the fifth season of the sci-fi horror series.

In October, the actress, who was 12 when she first appeared on screen as the telekinetic Eleven, said in a recent interview that she is ready to say “goodbye” and “leave” after the fifth and final season.

The British star, who is worth an estimated $14 million, reportedly earned $20,000 per episode for the first season, before receiving a steep raise to $250,000 per episode for the third season, according to Deadline.

Playing Eleven has also turned down a handful of major film roles, including the Enola Holmes franchise, in which it is said to have received a $10 million paycheck for the second installment, setting a record for the largest starting salary paid to a actor under the age of 20.

Milly was on the show to promote her new Netflix movie, Damsel, which premieres on the streaming service on March 8.

Millie showed off her engagement ring, which is a cushion-shaped halo diamond set on a pavé band.

After Jimmy congratulated her, the actress revealed the unusual way her fiance Jake, 21 (the son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi), popped the question and how it didn’t go as planned.

‘Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licenses together,’ she said.

“One day we were on vacation and he told me: “Mil, you have to get up at 8:00 am, let’s go diving. And I said, ‘8:00 am? Dive like, what are we…’.

He added that Jake told him they were, ““Let’s go to the same place we usually go,” but she suggested, “It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.”

“He says, ‘No, we have to go to this place.’ So we went down, we were like many feet down, and he hits me like a shell. And I turn it over and it’s a ring,” she said.

She said they both looked at each other as she mumbled something, imitating what he sounded like in his scuba gear, but when she showed him her ring, it fell off her finger and sank deeper into the water.

‘Jake dove in… really deep. As if the diver was saying, “You can’t do that. Your ears. Your brain will literally explode.” He lunges, does a kind of cinematic grab, opens up and saved the ring,” he said.

Milly, who looked incredible in a red sequin minidress, is in the middle of filming Stranger Things In Atlanta for the fifth season of the sci-fi horror series.

‘I really feel like it’s a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we’ll always have each other’s backs. And if someone drops the ball, we’ve got it. So here we go.’

Milly added: “We got to the top and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Oh yeah. “I mean, yeah, that would be… you should probably ask me.”

The actress told Jimmy how her mother had advised Jake not to propose to her as he had planned because she thought Milly would leave him.

Milly said: “My mum said, ‘Of course not, Jake. You won’t wear my ring there. I know you’ll drop it,” and sure enough she did.

“She was right, when we got on the boat, he said, ‘This is your mother’s ring and your parents gave it to me.’” And it was very magical.

‘And his parents were there and we looked so disheveled coming out of a club. We said, “We’re committed, but we also have to tell you this crazy story that just happened.”