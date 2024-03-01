Barcelona ‘are willing to make huge decision over £73m-a-season Nike sponsorship deal’ – and club president Joan Laporta has suggested groundbreaking option

Barcelona reportedly set to end historic partnership with Nike

Club discusses using a one-size-fits-all approach to kit manufacturing in the future

Barcelona are reportedly set to end their lucrative partnership with American sportswear giant Nike in favor of a unique approach to kit sponsorship.

Nike has supplied kits for the Catalan giants since 1998, almost a decade before Barça’s famous maroon and blue jerseys featured a title sponsor for the first time.

The agreement between the two parties has been updated several times since then and is currently in effect until June 2028.

However, according to reports from Spain, Barça are prepared to leave Nike and the club is considering several alternatives.

Sport claims that Barca’s current deal earns the club £73m a season but that the club is determined to end the partnership early and its lawyers are confident a dispute with the clothing corporation could be won if the split fails. It can be resolved amicably. .

Barcelona are reportedly set to end their partnership with Nike after more than two decades.

The American sportswear giant has been the manufacturer of Barça kits since the 1998-99 season.

Puma are reportedly willing to pay more than £85m a year to replace the deal, but Barca are debating taking the innovative step of creating their own brand to make their kit.

Club president Joan Laporta is said to be in favor of the decision which would likely see the club partner with a “large multinational” that would manufacture and distribute the shirts.

Speaking about the situation earlier this month, Laporta set out the options available.

“We have some concerns and a situation that is not what we wanted.” The 61-year-old said brand.

‘The operation has been deteriorating, we believe that (Nike) has breached the contract. And, furthermore, the market pays us double. Cougar? Don’t make me name names.

‘We are talking to Nike in difficult times, they have not shown up. In words, yes. When we have shown our teeth, they have made the effort but it is not enough.

‘It is at this point where we want to find the best solution. There are three options: continue with them, accept what the market gives us and do it ourselves through BLM (Barca Licensing & Merchandising). Barça brand? Yes. If you see what a shirt costs and at the price it is sold… We already make our clothes.’

Nike’s recent financial problems have had far-reaching repercussions for the American sportswear giant, particularly when it comes to athlete sponsorship.

On December 22, Nike announced that it needed to save a colossal $2bn (£1.6bn) over the next three years as a result of poor sales.

Joan Laporta is said to be considering plans for the club to manufacture its kits in-house in the future.

The news comes amid financial difficulties at Nike, with Man United star Casemiro one of the latest players to leave the Oregon-based company.

For more than 27 years, Tiger Woods had been one of the brand’s most iconic faces in one of the most successful business deals in sports history.

However, earlier this year, Woods’ $500 million deal came to an end and Nike was reportedly considering eliminating its golf division entirely.

The company’s relationship with several footballers has also been affected.

Manchester United pair Casemiro and Lisandro Martínez are just the latest players to have mHe continued with new brands in recent weeks and both had previously been sponsored by Nike.