NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance shot down an Israeli enemy drone at 12:00 midnight on Friday, March 1, 2024, in the Wadi al-Azzieh region.rdquo;

