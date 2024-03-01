The brilliant Mike Dickson receives a nomination following his passing while covering the Australian Open in January, as Mail Sport are shortlisted 21 times at the industry Oscars

Industry Oscars Shortlist Officially Announced

The brilliant Mike Dickson has been nominated after his death in January

Dickson worked for the Daily Mail for 33 years, covering tennis and cricket.

Mail Sport has been shortlisted a staggering 21 times at the industry Oscars, including a touching nomination for the brilliant Mike Dickson.

Dickson sadly passed away while covering the Australian Open for the Daily Mail after 33 years working as a tennis and cricket correspondent. Along with racing correspondent Dominic King, Mike is nominated for the Specialist Correspondent award.

Mail Sport has also been shortlisted for Sports Content Organisation, Sports Newspaper of the Year and Digital Publisher.

Oliver Holt is once again nominated for sports columnist, football editor Ian Ladyman is nominated for writer of the year and there are double nominations for Matt Hughes and Aadam Patel.

Kathryn Batte is nominated for her coverage of women’s sport and Charlotte Daly is among the nominations for social media journalist, including her interviews with Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury.

Dickson sadly passed away while covering the Australian Open for the Daily Mail last month.

Cricket writers Paul Newman and Lawrence Booth are also nominated, as are rugby duo Nik Simon and Alex Bywater.

Andy Hooper is nominated for Sports Picture of the Year and there are also nominations for Sports Writer of the Year winner Riath Al-Samarrai, Heather Dewar and the prolific Mike Keegan.

Sport global editor Lee Clayton said: ‘Sport offers a huge range of absorbing content and conflicting emotions. Our ambition is to provide our readers with the highest quality sports coverage, across multiple platforms. Whether traditional readers or the titles of our newspapers, or regular followers of our digital offerings, MailOnline or through our growing social audiences.

“We thank our readers for their continued patronage.”

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony, sponsored by the National Lottery, taking place on Monday 25 March 2024 in London.