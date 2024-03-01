Sunday, March 3, 2024

Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Mar 1, 2024

    6:45 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Beirut Marathon Association, in coordination with the Lebanese Athletics Federation and in collaboration with several municipalities in northern Lebanon, organizes a half-marathon race. The race starts from in front of the stadium in the town of Selaata towards the port of Byblos, passing through several towns along the coastline.

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; A march titled quot;Maarouf Saad… Dignity of a People and Freedom of a Nation,quot; organized by the National Committee for Honoring the Martyr Masrouf Saad. Gathering point: Sidon – Al-Bawaba Al-Fawqa.

