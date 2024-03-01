Saturday, March 2, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Council of Religion and Security, an Italian organization, is hosting training sessions for journalists and media professionals on their role regarding the quot;Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.quot; The document was signed in Abu Dhabi between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, serving as a source of inspiration and guidance for ongoing efforts in Tripoli and northern Lebanon to enhance dialogue among religions, promote coexistence, and cooperate for the common good. The sessions take place at the Safadi Cultural Center in Tripoli.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting organized by the quot;Unitedquot; Alliance to propose and discuss solutions to the waste crisis in Tripoli and the north takes place at the Cultural Association Forum in Tripoli.

3:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Demonstration organized by the Civil Campaign for the Support of Palestine and the Issues of the Nation, sets off from Barbir Square towards ESCWA, calling for an end to the aggression on Gaza.

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Matches in kickboxing and Muay Thai titled quot;The Return,quot; organized by the quot;ICASquot; organization, are held at the indoor sports hall Al-Mina in Tripoli under the supervision of the Kickboxing and Muay Thai federations.

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Lecture by Dr. Joseph B. Majdalani titled quot;The Existential and Karmic Ground Relations between Parents and Childrenquot; is delivered by Engineer Haifa Al-Arab, upon the invitation of the Friends of White Knowledge Association – Esoteric Science Center in Beirut, Hazmieh Road – Hazmieh Commercial Center and Bank Audi Building, Block A, First Floor.nbsp;

==========R.H.