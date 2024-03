NNA – US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson met with LAU President Michel E. Mawad on the Beirut campus and, along with her delegation, was accompanied on a tour of the premises by the president, VP Roy Majdalani and VP Elise Salem.

During the meeting, Dr. Mawad updated the ambassador on the status of the university, introduced her to the LAU medical centers, and spoke about the continued support from the US government.

