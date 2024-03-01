Tish Cyrus’ Husband Dominic Purcell’s British Family Supports Him Amid Explosive Cheating Allegations: Relatives Insist the Actor “Isn’t Hurting Anyone” Amid Accusations Miley’s Mother “Stole” Him ” to the actor to his estranged daughter, Noah Cyrus.

The British family of Tish Cyrus’ husband, Dominic Purcell, has said they support him amid allegations that his wife “stole” their estranged daughter, Noah Cyrus, from the actor.

Dominic, 54, is at the center of a feud after Myley Cyrus’ mother Tish, 56, claimed he first approached her in 2016, years before he apparently dated her daughter Noah, 24 years old.

Noah, who followed in the musical footsteps of his pop star sister Miley, 31, and father Billy Ray Cyrus, was said to be “seeing” Australian actor Dominic when Tish began pursuing the actor.

Last night, Dominic’s close relative, his British uncle Paul Clarke, told MailOnline that his nephew is a “lovely” and “very gentlemanly” man despite recent rumours.

Tish (left) and Dominic (right) married in August 2023 with all of their children present except daughter Noah and son Braison.

Noah (left), who followed in the musical footsteps of his pop star sister Miley, 31, and father Billy Ray Cyrus, was said to be “seeing” Australian actor Dominic when Tish (right) began pursuing the actor.

Mr Clarke, from Birkenhead, Merseyside, said: “He is a grown man.” It depends on him. I know he was married before. He is my godson too. He is a good man, he is very kind, you think he is not, but he is, he is very gentlemanly.

In response to the claims about Noah and Tish, Clarke said: “As long as he’s happy and doesn’t hurt anyone.”

“They seem happy. Dominic is a lovely person, he absolutely adored his mother and his brothers and sisters, he is very good to them all.

“He’s just a nice, normal person. To me he’s just Dominic. ‘It’s his decision. I hope he’s happy for the rest of his life.’

Clarke explained that she did not attend Tish and Dominic’s wedding in August 2023 because she was working and that she last saw her actor nephew four years ago in Ireland.

The Cyrus family has been torn apart by the bizarre feud, with an insider claiming that the root of the feud stemmed from Tish’s relationship with Dominic, a crossover with Noah, according to a report from US Weekly.

Tish Cyrus is allegedly ‘out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse’ her breakup with daughter Noah (seen in 2021)

The mother of five reportedly wants to repair their relationship following reports that she “stole” her youngest son, 24, from her husband Purcell.

The source claimed that “Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” which Tish “was aware of” when she started contacting the star.

‘The turmoil between Noé and Tish goes much deeper (than people think). Noah is very distraught because Tish stole Dominic from him.

During a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish set the record straight about when she and Dominic met and the timeline of their relationship.

Tish said Dominic had reached out to her eight years ago on Instagram, something she missed at the time, before they finally got together in 2022.

“I followed him on Instagram and he texted me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, I just wanted to (say), I think you’re super cool and… you’re doing a great job with your family.’… I “I didn’t see him for a year,” he said.

Tish married Dominic in August 2023 at Miley’s luxurious Malibu mansion.

A source claimed that the Grammy winner had guards stationed outside in case Noah tried to show up to the wedding.

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah, 24, was accused by family members of “fabricating” a fake relationship with Dominic in an exclusive report by DailyMail.com.

Sources said the singer was trying to “portray herself as the victim” in their ongoing family feud.

However, Noah stayed busy on the big day by spending time with her brother Braison. She took to Instagram to share moments from their day together, including a trip to Walmart while she wore a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt.

At the time, another source told Us Weekly: “It’s no secret that neither of them approve of Dominic, and that has created tension with his mother.

“(Noah) has always been close with Billy Ray… This has caused a rift between her and Miley,” the source continued.

Tish and the Achy Breaky Heart singer married in 1993 and remained married until she filed for divorce in April 2022 citing “irreconcilable differences,” with the date of separation occurring two years earlier.

The couple had ups and downs throughout their relationship, and the singer filed for divorce in 2010, but was dumped. Tish also applied previously in 2013, but that was also abandoned.

The ex-spouses share five children: biological children Miley, Noah, 24, and Braison, 29, as well as Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, Tish’s daughter and son from a previous marriage, whom Billy Ray adopted.