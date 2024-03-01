Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Resistance targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Ramim Barracks, and Al-Baghdadi site

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 01:55 pm onnbsp;Friday, Marchnbsp; 1, 2024, a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks with missile weapons.quot;

    The Islamic Resistancenbsp;issued anothernbsp;statement, indicating: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 01:55 pm on Friday 1, 2024, the enemy#39;s Al-Baghdadirsquo;s site with missile weapons, and achieved direct hit.quot;

