Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Screams in a Motel Room Lead Police to Woman Who’d Been Missing for 7 Years

    By

    Mar 1, 2024
    CBS Detroit/YouTube

    Police searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.

    Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in her 30s, has not been named by authorities.

    After receiving the tip, detectives traced the missing woman to the Evergreen Motel in Inkster, MSP said. Once in the area, law enforcement heard a distressing sound. “They described it as like a crying, kind of screaming type of noise that lured them to that specific area,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw told WXYZ.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

