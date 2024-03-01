Family of Britain’s most notorious football thug Aaron Cawley, who fell from the upper tier at Chelsea, say he’s on the mend in hospital after breaking several bones – despite Leeds fan, who still lives with his mum, being banned from games

A Leeds fan fell from the top tier of Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

Aaron Cawley’s mother explains that the football hooligan is still in hospital

Is Bruno Fernandes good enough to be on the Manchester City bench? Listen to the Podcast Everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The family of notorious Leeds United hooligan Aaron Cawley, who spectacularly fell from a higher level while celebrating his team’s goal at Chelsea, say he is recovering.

Aaron Cawley is understood to have broken his pelvis, several ribs and fractured a vertebra after the spectacular fall that saw him rushed to hospital on Wednesday night.

Hooligan Cawley, 33, still lives with his mother at their home in Cheltenham, but is currently recovering in hospital.

Today his mother Susan Cawley said: “He is doing very well, thank you.”

But when asked what her son was doing in a match when he was given a life ban for his extraordinary on-pitch attack on goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, Mrs Cawley was less receptive.

Leeds fan Aaron Cawley, 33, fell from the upper level of Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Cawley was seen celebrating on the pitch at Leeds United’s match in Norwich after his ban was lifted following an appeal in 2016.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mrs Cawley said: ‘I’m not going to answer. If you don’t leave the property, I will call the police.

Cawley was present for the FA Cup fifth round cup clash between Chelsea and Leeds and sat in the Shed End’s upper stand before dropping to the lower tier.

Wild celebrations broke out as the Championship visitors opened the scoring and Cawley fell onto the fans below before medics rushed to the scene.

Mail Sport later revealed that Cawley was a notorious football thug who had previously been jailed for four months and banned from football for six years after punching former England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland in 2012.

The suspension order imposed on him was lifted in 2012 after he successfully appealed, but Cawley is still banned from attending Leeds matches.

Leeds were unable to confirm the name of the supporter who fell due to patient confidentiality.

Cawley was jailed for four months and banned from football for six years after punching Chris Kirkland in 2012.

Concerned supporters watched as Cawley fell from the upper level at Shed End before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Despite the restriction imposed by the club, it is not the first time Cawley has been seen at a Leeds match after being caught on camera hugging defender Pontus Jansson after he scored the equalizing goal against Norwich.

He had also previously been banned from football for three years, when he was 16, for violence.

Wednesday’s match at Stamford Bridge was not stopped at the time of Cawley’s fall, but worried fans watched before he was carried out of the stadium and taken to a nearby hospital.

Chelsea won the tie and knocked Leeds out of the cup when Conor Gallagher scored in the 90th minute.