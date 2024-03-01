Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Yellen says travel restrictions on West Bank not in Israel's interest

    Mar 1, 2024

    NNA -nbsp;U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized Israel for withholding work permits and blocking travel by Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, saying the measures hurt both sides and risked tipping off a broader regional conflict.

    quot;We donrsquo;t want to see an extension of conflict into other parts,rdquo; Yellen told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday. quot;Israel is a friend and we talk to them regularly. If we see something that worries us, we tell our partners what we think of that.quot; — Reuters

