Lavrov, his Turkish counterpart discuss situation in Middle East, Black Sea region

NNA -nbsp;Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the developments in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov discussed quot;the key aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, [Hakan] Fidan,quot; the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also synchronized watches on the pressing issues of the political dialogue between Russia and Turkey and bilateral trade-economic cooperation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. — TASS news agency

