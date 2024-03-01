Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Lavrov, his Turkish counterpart discuss situation in Middle East, Black Sea region

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the developments in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Lavrov discussed quot;the key aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea region at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, [Hakan] Fidan,quot; the ministry said.

    The two top diplomats also synchronized watches on the pressing issues of the political dialogue between Russia and Turkey and bilateral trade-economic cooperation, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. — TASS news agency

    nbsp;

    ==================nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer report for duty dressed as armored truck guards on the set of the new movie The Pickup.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Japan is “mourning” Shohei Ohtani’s wedding, says one of the country’s biggest newspapers after the $700 million Dodgers star SURPRISED his fans…and his team! – announcing marriage to a mysterious woman

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer report for duty dressed as armored truck guards on the set of the new movie The Pickup.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Japan is “mourning” Shohei Ohtani’s wedding, says one of the country’s biggest newspapers after the $700 million Dodgers star SURPRISED his fans…and his team! – announcing marriage to a mysterious woman

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Why Zuck, Ivanka Trump and the world’s rich and famous are flocking to a lavish party in India

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy