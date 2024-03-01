Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer report for duty dressed as armored truck guards on the set of the new movie The Pickup.

Keke Palmer joined Eddie Murphy on the set of his new movie The Pickup, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two stars wore outfits almost identical to armored truck guards who are about to get caught in the middle of an ATM robbery.

Holding a phone up to his ear in an area of ​​the set where the crew was working, actress and singer He appeared to be ready to film the next scene dressed in a black and gray uniform with matching black boots.

He also wore a ‘Guardian’ bulletproof vest over his shirt, along with black fingerless gloves and a baseball cap over his black locks pulled back into a ponytail.

Around the same time, Murphy could be seen making his way around the set dressed in the same armored truck guard costume, except he opted to wear a black beanie over his close-cropped hair and more traditional fingered gloves.

So far, plot details for the film, directed by Tim Story, have been largely kept under wraps.

And that secrecy also applies to Murphy and Palmer’s roles, aside from the fact that they’re dressed as armored truck guards caught up in some kind of robbery.

One source described the film as Deadline last year as a Bad Boys heist comedy, and that Murphy would play a guy who falls in love with a woman and gets involved in an attempted robbery.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the production as a heist comedy film written by the duo Matt Mider-Kevin Burrows.

As a team, they previously wrote the teen comedy film The Package (2018), the comedy series Gentlemen Lobsters (2014-2016), and the upcoming live-action/animated comedy Animal Friends.

The Amazon MGM production released details about other cast members that include the likes of Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy and Marshawn Lynch.

Producers include John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment; Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster for Eddie Murphy Productions; and Story for The Story Company.

Ax Executive Producers are Davis Entertainment’s Jeremy Stein, The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Burrows, Ross Fanger and Mider.

Before the film’s upcoming filming, Palmer was seen on set chatting on the phone.

Story, 53, began his career as a filmmaker in the late 1990s and is best known for directing Barbershop (2002), Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer (2007), Think Like A Man (2012). ), Ride Along (2014), Think Like A Man Too (2014), Ride Along 2 (2016) and The Blackening (2022).

In addition to The Pickup, Palmer (born Lauren Keyana Palmer) is also working on Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut that also stars Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

He landed his first role in the comedy-drama Barbershop 2: Back In Business (2004), alongside Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, Sean Patrick Thomas and Eve.

Shortly after, she appeared in the television drama film The Wool Cap (2004), and then had her breakthrough role in the drama Akeelah and the Bee (2006).

Still a child actress, the Harvey, Illinois native would go on to play various roles on Nickelodeon, including True Jackson, VP (2008-2011) and Winx Club (2011-2014).

Finally, Palmer transitioned into mature roles with the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story (2013), Animal (2014), Pimp (2018), Hustlers (2019), Nope (2022), as well as hosting such talk shows such as Just Keke (2014) and Strahan, Sara & Keke (2019-2020).

During her career, the It’s My Turn Now star also released two studio albums: So Uncoll (2007) and Bib Boss (2023).

Palmer shares her son with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, also 30, with whom she has a custody dispute; the former couple appears in the photo in April 2023

Palmer is currently involved in a child custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson over their one-year-old son Leo.

He has a temporary restraining order against his ex-partner, which was extended for another six months last month.

Last November it came to light that the relationship “finally ended permanently” in early October due to the “physical and emotional abuse inflicted,” the actress claimed in her request for a restraining order.

Palmer presented surveillance footage to a Los Angeles court showing Jackson ‘invaded my home without my knowledge or consent’ and ‘threatened her’ before ‘lunging at my neck, punching me, throwing me on the couch and stealing my phone.’