Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Berri receives Arab Writers Union delegation, former Deputy Governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank, Sheikh Al-Qattan,

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at the second presidency headquarters in Ain El-Tineh, the Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Writers and Authors and Head of the General Syndicate of the Egyptian Writers Union, Dr. Alaa Abdel-Hadi, at the head of a delegation, accompanied by a number of poets and authors from Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

    The delegation briefed Speaker Berri on the Unionrsquo;s work programs, its role in preserving Arab identity, and the importance of establishing an Arab cultural front in the face of the dangers and challenges facing the nation, most notably what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

    Abdel Hadi presented Speaker Berri with a shield as a token of appreciation for his efforts. The delegation also presented Berri with a number of literary publications issued by writers and poets participating in the delegation.

    Speaker Berri later received at Ain El-Tineh, the former Deputy Governor of Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank, Mohammad Baasiri.

    This afternoon, Berri received Head of ldquo;Kawluna wal Aamalrdquo; Association, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Qattan, who handed him his doctoral dissertation.

