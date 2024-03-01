Sarah Beeny reveals the real reason she and husband Graham Swift have never said ‘I love you’ to each other despite being married for 22 years

Sarah Beeny has revealed why she and her husband of 22 years, Graham Swift, have yet to officially say “I love you” to each other.

The broadcaster, 52, was lucky enough to find the pea in her pod when she was very young and began dating artist Graham, 51, when they were just teenagers.

Sarah first revealed that she and Graham had never said the three words back in October, but gave insight into why they haven’t changed their ways.

She admitted that saying “I love you” became something of an “inside joke” for the high school lovebirds, who often ridiculed friends who said that and broke up soon after.

Speaking to Prima magazine, she said: ‘I’m married to my best friend. I don’t know what our secret is, but I think having a childlike spark in you helps.’

Sarah Beeny has revealed the real reason why she and husband Graham Swift have never said ‘I love you’ to each other despite being married for 22 years

The broadcaster, 52, was lucky enough to find her when she was very young and started dating artist Graham, 51, when they were just teenagers.

‘I met Graham when I was 19 and he was 18.

“We used to laugh at friends who would say ‘I love you’ after a date and then dump them the next day, so not saying it became an inside joke.”

“To this day, we’ve never said it officially,” he admitted.

The mocking approach became a standard routine to the point that every time Graham makes a mistake, the property expert hilariously seems to stop him.

“I once told Graham, ‘Even if you had no money or never got a job, I would still love you,’” he told Sarah.

‘I had to backtrack and explain that it was just a sentence.

“Every time Graham slipped up and said it, I said ‘that’s a bit gross, couldn’t you say it again?’

The couple share four children: Billy, 20, Charlie, 18, Rafferty, 16, and Laurie, 14.

Sarah, who was given the all-clear in April following her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2022, opened up about how it affected her marriage during an appearance on Lorraine in December.

Sarah said: “We used to laugh at friends who would say ‘I love you’ after a date and then dump them the next day, so not saying it became an inside joke. To this day, we’ve never officially said it .

The couple share four children: Billy, 20, Charlie, 18, Rafferty, 16, and Laurie, 14.

Sarah admitted that her battle with cancer affected her marriage to Graham, but in a way that has brought them to a stronger place.

In April, Sarah was given the all-clear following her breast cancer diagnosis in August 2022.

During an appearance on Lorraine in December, Sarah got candid about how her cancer diagnosis affected her marriage, but in a way that has brought them to a stronger place.

She said: “I’m not going to say it’s easy because obviously it’s not, but I think I’m lucky to have such a supportive husband and children.”

The Property Ladder star also released her documentary Sarah Beeny vs. Cancer in June, which details her cancer journey, including her double mastectomy.

Aside from his art, Graham has worked alongside Sarah on projects, including the dating app MySingleFriend, which they founded in 2004 after Sarah became famous for setting up dates with her single friends.

The property expert also published her memoir The Simple Life: How I Found Home last year, but later said she wanted to leave out her health problems because she was reluctant to let her cancer be what “defined her life.”

Last year, Sarah revealed she had undergone genetic testing to determine her family’s risk of developing cancer after her own battle with the disease.

The star was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022 and underwent grueling chemotherapy, as well as a double mastectomy.

But she has been incredibly open about her journey and, in a recent interview, talked about how she has now discovered that she has a genetic mutation, which made her more likely to contract the disease.

The Property Ladder star also released her documentary Sarah Beeny vs. Cancer in June, which details her cancer journey, including her double mastectomy.

The test results solidified Sarah’s decision to have a double mastectomy rather than a single, as the gene meant she had a 50/50 chance of getting cancer again in the future in the breast that was not already there. affected.

It also means there is a 50/50 chance of her passing the gene on to her children, Billy, Charlie, Rafferty and Laurie.

Sarah discovered that while her BRCA1 and BRCA2 tests were negative, her PALB2 test was positive, which could have wider implications for her children and potential future grandchildren.