Sierra Nevada mountains brace for ‘life-threatening’ storm that will dump up to TWELVE FEET of snow and threatens to close Tahoe ski resorts

California officials have issued warnings and asked locals to “protect themselves” after predictions were made of a life-threatening storm hitting the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the northern and central Sierra, including Lake Tahoe and eastern Nevada, through Sunday morning.

According to the Weather Channel, the Sierra Nevada could soon be covered in 12 feet of snow along with strong winds.

Experts have categorized these conditions as “life-threatening” and asked residents not to travel this weekend.

Some areas could also experience power outages and tree damage due to heavy snow accumulations.

The National Weather Service in Reno, one of the cities expected to be affected and which covers parts of California, including Lake Tahoe, saying in X: ‘It is already snowing in the Sierra and it is not expected to end during the weekend.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the northern and central Sierra, including Lake Tahoe and eastern Nevada, through Sunday morning (pictured in El Dorado County, California, on Thursday).

According to the Weather Channel, the Sierra Nevada could soon be covered in 12 feet of snow along with strong winds.

According to the Weather Channel, the Sierra Nevada could soon be covered in 12 feet of snow along with strong winds (pictured in Kingvale, California on Thursday).

The agency also issued a blizzard-like condition warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area, including the cities of Stateline, Markleeville, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Glenbrook, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe (pictured in County El Dorado, California, on Thursday).

“Your window of safe travel has ended in the Sierra; it is best to shelter where you are.”

NWS meteorologist Rich Bann said the western slope of the Sierras will see the heaviest snowfall, with wind gusts of 100 mph (161 kph) or higher likely as the storm hits mountain ridges.

“There could be widespread power outages,” Bann said. “This is going to be a major disruption to life until it subsides on Sunday.”

The agency also issued a blizzard-like condition warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area, including the cities of Stateline, Markleeville, Incline Village, Tahoe City, Glenbrook, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe.

Snow accumulations of three to six feet are expected for Lake Tahoe communities and winds up to 70 mph at lower elevations and over 115 mph in the Sierra ridges through 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to South Lake Tahoe Government, city Public Works personnel have already completed de-icing treatment on all streets in anticipation of the approaching storm.

Snow accumulations of three to six feet are expected for Lake Tahoe communities and winds up to 70 mph at lower elevations and over 115 mph in the Sierra ridges through 10 a.m. Sunday.

The NWS said Thursday that strong winds had already caused damage around the Lake Tahoe area, and that even stronger winds with gusts up to 80 mph were expected today (pictured in Kingvale, California on Thursday).

A long line of trucks is parked on westbound I-80 as drivers put chains on the trucks’ wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada.

According to South Lake Tahoe Government, city Public Works personnel have already completed de-icing treatment on all streets in anticipation of the approaching storm.

‘City Public Works staff have completed de-icing all city streets in anticipation of the approaching storm. Anti-icing involves placing a layer of brine on the pavement to minimize the freezing of snow and ice on the road.

“As the storm progresses, snow removal personnel are prepared to begin 24-hour operations, if necessary, to clear city streets,” city officials said. wrote On Facebook.

The California Highway Patrol also imposed travel restrictions on a long stretch of Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento, requiring drivers to put chains on their tires.

As a precautionary measure, the Palisades Tahoe ski resort announced limited operations for today and will likely be forced to have intermittent temporary closures through the weekend.

Avalanche warnings were already in effect in rural areas around Lake Tahoe, as well as in areas around Yosemite National Park that extends to Mammoth Lakes.

The NWS said Thursday that strong winds had already caused damage around the Lake Tahoe area, and that even stronger winds were expected today with gusts of up to 80 mph.

The National Park Service has asked visitors to leave Yosemite National Park on Friday afternoon and not return before Sunday.

Avalanche warnings were already in effect in rural areas around Lake Tahoe, as well as in areas around Yosemite National Park that extends to Mammoth Lakes (pictured in Soda Springs, California, on Thursday).

California Department of Water Resources officials said Thursday that the Sierra Nevada snowpack remained at 80 percent of the average to date, but only 70 percent of the typical April 1 peak.

Skiers enjoy a day of skiing and snow at North Star California Resort in Truckee, California, on Thursday.

Cold fronts could bring heavy rain to lower elevations in the Sierra foothills and across northwestern California, a state that has been drenched by heavy rain this winter.

The additional rainfall was “increasing the risk of isolated flash flooding,” the NWS said.

California Department of Water Resources officials said Thursday that the Sierra Nevada snowpack remained at 80 percent of the year-to-date average, but only 70 percent of the typical April 1 peak.

Despite severe warnings for most of the state, Los Angeles County will not see snow, but there is a small chance of showers on Friday and rain is more likely on Saturday and Sunday.