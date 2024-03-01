KENNEDY: Is there ANY star as selfish as Adele? The $200 million Princess on a Pea diva cancels more Las Vegas shows, but she can’t afford to feel even an ounce of empathy for the fans who’ve been duped yet again… try that it has its feet on the ground like a Russian nuclear satellite.

That massive flushing sound you’re hearing from the desert is money going down the toilet as despondent Adele fans who were promised the show of a lifetime have been left at the altar by pop’s favorite runaway bride.

Get out the air freshener!

The mercurial singer is back at it with her cancellation obsession, scrapping at the last minute all ten Las Vegas show dates scheduled for this month.

But instead of refunding needy fans who bought tickets that, on some nights, can start at $1,200 each, and only soar higher than Hunter Biden in a WhatsApp text exchange with communist China, he posted this explanation from Insta ‘poor me’. :

‘Unfortunately I have to take a moment and pause my residency in Las Vegas… I’m sick again, and unfortunately that has affected my voice. And by order of the doctor I have no choice but to rest deeply… We are already finalizing the details and we will send you the information as soon as possible.’

Oh, boo-hoo, big tits. Save it for the Oscars, sister!

Of course, the shows will be postponed to a later date and tickets are transferable.

But what about the busy Peoria mom who can’t afford to rearrange her life every time Adele gets a cold?

Rumor has it… he’s out of luck.

Her fans, this time with just three nights’ notice, won’t soon forget that they were stiff as an over-starched tuxedo shirt in January 2022, when Adele practically drowned in her own crocodile tears over ‘Covid-19’ delays. .

Then, just hours before the first concert of his branded residency began, with fans already in their hotel rooms in Sin City, he returned to Instagram to cry about supply chain issues and sick crew members .

The show simply couldn’t go on, he lamented, before delaying the residency by a staggering 11 months.

But his excuses were mere ruses, and the roulette reality was that he simply hated the concert set. To hell with the fans’ hard-earned money!

Adele may well be a once-in-a-generation talent whose haunting voices transport listeners to other realms of misery and longing. That’s why they not only spend mega dollars on tickets to the shows, but also on all the equipment.

Non-refundable flights (who bothers paying for mobile tickets?). Expensive hotel rooms that can’t be salvaged at the last minute. And many other accessories to highlight celebrated life events like these for newlyweds, bridal showers and newly divorced people.

But the truth is that this diva princess on a pea is as down to earth as a Russian nuclear satellite. And her overconfident fans are paying a high price.

“I love you, I will miss you so much and I’m sorry for the inconvenience,” he moaned on Instagram on Thursday.

Well, you can keep your apologies in a shiny, rhinestone-encrusted sack.

One Canadian really took it in shorts. Her magic show in Las Vegas has caught fire in the rain twice, after her ticket to Adele’s original shows was postponed until this month, only to now be postponed again.

In total, he says it cost him $5,000, and he now faces the prospect of an indefinitely delayed third concert that he may or may not be able to attend.

Maybe he should lead a class action lawsuit and get some maple syrup-soaked lawyers to hit the one-name bandit where it hurts most, right at the source of his income.

After all, Adele earns almost $2 million per show. Her value is around $220 million. She lives in a Los Angeles palace valued at $85 million, from where she travels to Las Vegas on a private jet.

Many stars have had to overcome much worse things to appease their fans.

Memorably, Katy Perry suffered so many strokes and heartache that she couldn’t even speak through sobs after her split from husband Russell Brand in 2011. Yet somehow, the Teenage Dreamgirl was able to hold on and shine like a fireworks, crying until the moment he walked out on stage before painting a smile for the stands.

Taylor Swift, who carries the NFL and democracy on her back, has barely slept a night during her endless Eras tour as she ran from Japan to Las Vegas to Australia to watch her pork-chopped boyfriend catch passes at the Super Bowl between tunes . .

Gaga danced with a broken hip. Britney acted during a conservatorship. Celine Dion played more than 1,100 of her own shows in Las Vegas, and she only stopped when her debilitating ill health became too much.

Adele used to be a working-class minx whose God-given talent fueled her meteoric rise against all odds.

Now she’s more like the Cockney fake, phoning in and exploiting her bio while sipping oat milk and nibbling on her greens in Beverly Hills.

She lost weight and gained top-notch emetic friends (I’m talking about you, James Cordon). Spare me the fable.

Your hundreds of millions can buy you humidifiers, climate-controlled steam showers, teams of facilitators, nutritionists, throat sprays, and chakra balancers. Yet somehow all that money can’t buy him even an ounce of empathy.

Her belted ballads may make you cry, but in reality she’s just another spoiled celebrity who’s lost her common touch.

Maybe it’s time to say goodbye to this Hello hitmaker.