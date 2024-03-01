‘One Tree Hill’ Star Names the ‘Sinister’ Cult She Was in for 10 Years

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

After revealing last year that she spent a decade in a cult, One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz has divulged more details about her past—including naming the cult that subjected her to “manipulation, abuse, and fear.”

On Thursday, Lenz, 42, unveiled the cover and release date for her forthcoming memoir, Dinner for Vampires, which she said would cover “the decade i spent in an abusive, high-demand group (aka, cult).”

“This isn’t the first book I thought I’d write, publicly, but as difficult as this subject matter is to untangle, I’m grateful I get to share my story, my way,” the actress shared on Instagram. “It’s a story of forgiveness and a roadmap to how manipulation works, with heartache and humor along the way. We all make mistakes and I hope Dinner for Vampires reminds you that, no matter what weird roads you’ve gone down, you’re not alone.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.