Lewis Hamilton is jokingly branded the ‘centre of attention’ in Bahrain for eye-catching outfit… as F1’s social media team post tongue-in-cheek comment as Christian Horner’s leaked messages scandal rages on

The official X account of Formula One described Lewis Hamilton as a "center of attention"

Christian Horner remains at the center of a scandal over leaked texts

Formula One’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared a photo of Lewis Hamilton calling the 39-year-old the “spotlight” amid the ongoing Christian Horner texting scandal.

The 2024 World Championship will begin in Bahrain on Saturday, with Max Verstappen looking to equal Hamilton’s career-best of four consecutive drivers’ titles following a dominant campaign last season.

The Brit got off to a great start in practice on Thursday, topping the table with team-mate George Russell in second.

However, the attention of the sport as a whole remains firmly focused on the ongoing scandal involving veteran Red Bull boss Horner.

Earlier this week, ahead of the Grand Prix, WhatsApp messages, including many of a sexual nature, were leaked, allegedly between the Red Bull team manager and a close female employee.

Formula One’s official X account called Lewis Hamilton the “center of attention” after a successful practice session.

The 39-year-old topped the standings on Thursday, followed by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in second place.

Horner was cleared of “coercive behaviour” in an internal investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, and the 50-year-old insisted he would not comment on the new speculation.

“I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but I repeat that I have always denied the allegations,” Horner said in a statement.

‘I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and cooperated fully with it every step of the way.

‘It was a thorough and fair investigation carried out by an independent specialist lawyer, and concluded by dismissing the complaint filed.

“I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

baker He was involved in practice sessions in Bahrain before qualifying began on Friday and spent time with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen and his father Jos in a hospitality area at the Bahrain circuit.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner continues.

The show of unity comes at a time when his 19-year position at Red Bull is under threat.

The FIA ​​and F1 owners Liberty Media were weighing up their response to the evidence now in the public domain.

Other team principals Toto Wolff and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have also spoken out about the ongoing incident, with the Mercedes boss calling for more “transparency”.

