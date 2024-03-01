Fam of Woman Shot Dead in Driveway Flames Her Killer Ahead of 26-Year Sentence

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The man who infamously shot a 20-year-old woman dead after an SUV mistakenly pulled into the driveway of his New York home last year was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison—a sentence that came just minutes after his victim’s family lambasted him as a “coward” in court.

Kevin Monahan, 65, was convicted in January of second-degree murder for the slaying of Kaylin Gillis, who was shot in the neck in April as she sat in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s car.

The killing grabbed national headlines and, as Gillis’ family and prosecutors pointed out in court Friday, Monahan never publicly showed remorse for the slaying.

