Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Fam of Woman Shot Dead in Driveway Flames Her Killer Ahead of 26-Year Sentence

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Fam of Woman Shot Dead in Driveway Flames Her Killer Ahead of 26-Year Sentence

    Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    The man who infamously shot a 20-year-old woman dead after an SUV mistakenly pulled into the driveway of his New York home last year was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison—a sentence that came just minutes after his victim’s family lambasted him as a “coward” in court.

    Kevin Monahan, 65, was convicted in January of second-degree murder for the slaying of Kaylin Gillis, who was shot in the neck in April as she sat in the passenger seat of her boyfriend’s car.

    The killing grabbed national headlines and, as Gillis’ family and prosecutors pointed out in court Friday, Monahan never publicly showed remorse for the slaying.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Liam Payne holds hands with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy as they head to the Louvre Museum amid PFW, after his ex Maya Henry revealed a new book inspired by her experiences with “abuse, violence, self-harm, abortion and eating issues “.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Race to save truck driver trapped in vehicle dangling from BRIDGE in Indiana

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Liam Payne holds hands with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy as they head to the Louvre Museum amid PFW, after his ex Maya Henry revealed a new book inspired by her experiences with “abuse, violence, self-harm, abortion and eating issues “.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Race to save truck driver trapped in vehicle dangling from BRIDGE in Indiana

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    I’m an interior designer. Here are 6 things I’d buy at Ikea and 6 I’d skip.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy