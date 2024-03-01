Race to save truck driver trapped in vehicle dangling from BRIDGE in Indiana

First responders were seen rappelling off the side of the Clark Memorial Bridge as the driver dangled dangerously over the water.

A large truck crashed into the side of an Indiana bridge, leaving the driver hanging dangerously over the side.

The accident occurred shortly after noon Friday on the Clark Memorial Bridge, prompting first responders to respond to the scene.

It is unclear at this time how the truck crashed into the bridge, or if the driver or any bystanders were injured.

Footage showed a lifeguard rappelling from the side of the bridge in a daring attempt to reach the driver who was suspended in the air.

First responders are on scene, but at this time it is unclear how the truck crashed off the bridge, or if the driver or any bystanders were injured.

Traffic on the bridge has come to a halt as the truck continues to hang off the bridge, which is located between southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky.

It appears the truck belongs to Sysco, a food and kitchen appliance retailer.