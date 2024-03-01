Liam Payne holds hands with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy as they head to the Louvre Museum amid PFW, after his ex Maya Henry revealed a new book inspired by her experiences with “abuse, violence, self-harm, abortion and eating issues “.

Liam Payne stepped out with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy on Friday in Paris after the singer’s ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, revealed she is releasing a book.

Maya told how her book would be based on her experiences of ‘abuse, violence, self-harm, abortion and eating disorders’ during the pandemic.

Following the news, the One Direction sensation, 30, smiled happily as he left his hotel with his American girlfriend, 24.

The couple held hands and seemed in good spirits as they headed to visit the iconic Louvre Museum.

The Strip That Down hitmaker kept it comfortable in an oversized blue checkered T-shirt and black trousers.

The One Direction sensation, 30, looked radiant as he smiled happily while holding hands with the American bombshell, 24.

Meanwhile, Kate showed off her toned legs in a chic outfit that included a black miniskirt and white shirt, plus a black jacket.

She finished the look with black knee-high socks and made a fashion statement with black patent leather Prada loafers.

To finish off with a colorful touch, the blonde beauty sported an expensive bright orange Chanel quilted bag.

Liam has just released his new single Teardrops.

The song, which marks a new chapter in her career, was co-written by NSYNC’s JC Chasez and is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of moving beyond those moments.

In a recent statement, the One Direction favorite candidly said: “This song marks the beginning of a new beginning, there’s so much more to come in 2024.”

The song’s co-writer Jamie Scott also described Liam’s last year in the studio as a “year-long process of self-reflection.”

Liam’s appearance comes just after his ex-fiancee Maya revealed she will be releasing a new book, based on her experiences during the pandemic.

The model, 22, said she was inspired to write the novel after suffering “a period in my life filled with a lot of pain.”

The English star has just released her new single Teardrops, which is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments.

She shared a photo of the cover of the book, which is called Looking Forward, which shows a brunette woman and a man carrying a guitar, walking arm in arm in London.

Captioning the Instagram post, Maya revealed her inspiration for the novel, explaining that she “never intended to share” the story, but instead chose to help others “who experience similar traumas and hardships.”

She wrote: ‘2020 was a dark and scary time for all of us. I was coming out of a period of my life filled with a lot of pain.

‘However, I learned that the good thing about pain is that it can inspire something beautiful.

‘Writing has always been my passion and I journaled about my experiences during the pandemic. Over time, this magazine became a novel.

‘I’m very nervous to share a project that was once my most personal outlet of joy and freedom, a story I never intended to share.

“I hope that by doing so, anyone who is experiencing similar traumas and difficulties as my main character will feel less alone.” More details coming soon.”

Maya also shared a content warning for the novel, to inform people in advance about any triggering topics.

It said: “This book contains sensitive material relating to: abuse, violence, self-harm, drug and alcohol use, eating disorders and abortion.”

Maya is from Texas and has built an impressive career as a model, starring in numerous fashion and beauty photo shoots for publications such as Vogue Ukraine, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and Elle Romania.

Maya is believed to be single following an abrupt split from One Direction star Liam, 30, in May 2022 (pictured in October 2019).

Their split came less than 18 months after the singer popped the question to the model with a £3million ring in August 2020 (pictured from November 2019).

But the engagement was called off after Liam was photographed with Aliana Mawla, with Maya writing on Instagram: “I love all the fans so much but please stop sending me these photos of my fiancé hugging another woman.”

In an interview with People in March 2022, Liam admitted that the couple “went through a lot” during lockdown, but overcame their challenges (pictured from December 2019).

She began her studies at the university in 2019 and told Wonderland magazine that she plans to become a human rights or personal injury lawyer once she completes her studies.

According Wonderland magazine, plans to become a human rights or personal injury attorney once she finishes college.

Maya rose to fame after her family threw her a lavish quinceañera party when she was 15, which included performances by Nick Jonas and Pitbull.

The birthday party led to her family getting their own Kardashian-style reality show on YouTube called Hangin’ with Los Henrys.

He has also appeared in music videos including Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Kissing Strangers by Joe Jonas and DNCE.

She also runs her own charity, called Maya’s corner, which provides school supplies to young people in Texas.

Maya is believed to be single following an abrupt split from One Direction star Liam in May 2022.

Their split came less than 18 months after the singer popped the question to the model with a £3million ring in August 2020.

The couple got engaged after first being linked in August 2018, while they met at a One Direction meet-and-greet when Maya was 15.

But the engagement was called off after Liam was photographed with Florida-based influencer Aliana Mawla, who bears a passing resemblance to Maya.

After the images emerged, Maya wrote on Instagram: “I love all the fans so much but please stop sending me these photos of my fiance wrapped up in another woman.”

‘This is not me and it’s hard enough to know this has happened without seeing it. Enough for now.’

Liam and Maya previously called off their engagement in June 2021, only to rekindle their romance two months later.

In an interview with People In March 2022, Liam admitted the couple “went through a lot” during lockdown, but overcame their challenges.

He detailed: ‘I think we went through a lot in COVID. I feel like we’ve come out the other side a little stronger.

‘Most couples who have been married for years had difficulties, right? So, I mean, we’re still very happy to be here together today.”