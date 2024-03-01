Cam Newton Finally Addresses Brawl at Youth Football Event

Ian Maule

After he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.

“I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for,” Newton said of the incident.

While at first it was unclear who was trying to fight the former quarterback in the video and why, youth coaches and brothers TJ and Steph Brown spoke out in an interview with an Atlanta radio station afterwards and stated that Newton had been “talking junk,” to them after their team won over Newton’s.

