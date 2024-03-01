Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Cam Newton Finally Addresses Brawl at Youth Football Event

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Cam Newton Finally Addresses Brawl at Youth Football Event

    Ian Maule

    After he was caught in a brawl during a youth football event in Atlanta that resulted in a viral video, NFL free agent Cam Newton is finally addressing what went down. On the latest episode of his podcast 4th & 1, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback said he’s “disappointed” in his behavior that day.

    “I let my emotions get the best of me, and it should not have been called for,” Newton said of the incident.

    While at first it was unclear who was trying to fight the former quarterback in the video and why, youth coaches and brothers TJ and Steph Brown spoke out in an interview with an Atlanta radio station afterwards and stated that Newton had been “talking junk,” to them after their team won over Newton’s.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘We must draw a line’: Rishi Sunak calls for greater police crackdown on extremist ‘poison’ on Britain’s streets as he pleads for national unity amid waves of protests in Gaza and George Galloway’s ‘alarming’ victory in the by-elections

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    David Beckham walks hand in hand with his daughter Harper as he and his children Cruz, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz head to his wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, but Romeo misses it!

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘We must draw a line’: Rishi Sunak calls for greater police crackdown on extremist ‘poison’ on Britain’s streets as he pleads for national unity amid waves of protests in Gaza and George Galloway’s ‘alarming’ victory in the by-elections

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    David Beckham walks hand in hand with his daughter Harper as he and his children Cruz, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz head to his wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, but Romeo misses it!

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    A dead Russian spacecraft almost collided with a NASA satellite. The crash could have sent 7,500 bits of debris rocketing around Earth.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy