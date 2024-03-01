Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Severed Head Found in Park After Teens Stumble Upon Body Parts

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , ,
    Severed Head Found in Park After Teens Stumble Upon Body Parts

    Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

    A group of teenagers made a gruesome discovery in a Long Island park on Thursday, stumbling upon a severed arm that ultimately led authorities to the remains of two people that had been dumped recently, Suffolk County police said.

    The group of teens were walking to a nearby school around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning when a girl in the group spotted a severed left arm—which was later identified as belonging to a male victim—on the east end of Southards Pond Park in Babylon.

    The student called her father, who then contacted 911 and prompted the police investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘We must draw a line’: Rishi Sunak calls for greater police crackdown on extremist ‘poison’ on Britain’s streets as he pleads for national unity amid waves of protests in Gaza and George Galloway’s ‘alarming’ victory in the by-elections

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    David Beckham walks hand in hand with his daughter Harper as he and his children Cruz, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz head to his wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, but Romeo misses it!

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    ‘We must draw a line’: Rishi Sunak calls for greater police crackdown on extremist ‘poison’ on Britain’s streets as he pleads for national unity amid waves of protests in Gaza and George Galloway’s ‘alarming’ victory in the by-elections

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    David Beckham walks hand in hand with his daughter Harper as he and his children Cruz, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz head to his wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, but Romeo misses it!

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    A dead Russian spacecraft almost collided with a NASA satellite. The crash could have sent 7,500 bits of debris rocketing around Earth.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy