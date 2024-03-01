Severed Head Found in Park After Teens Stumble Upon Body Parts

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
A group of teenagers made a gruesome discovery in a Long Island park on Thursday, stumbling upon a severed arm that ultimately led authorities to the remains of two people that had been dumped recently, Suffolk County police said.
The group of teens were walking to a nearby school around 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning when a girl in the group spotted a severed left arm—which was later identified as belonging to a male victim—on the east end of Southards Pond Park in Babylon.
The student called her father, who then contacted 911 and prompted the police investigation.