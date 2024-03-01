TV presenter Sarah Cawood emerged exasperated as she struggles to manage family finances amid cost of living crisis: ‘We are living on the edge of our means – that will have to stop!’

Sarah Cawood has opened up about her money struggles amid the cost of living crisis.

The TV presenter, 51, who previously fronted 90s favorites Live And Kicking and Top Of The Pops, says she has struggled to balance her books this month as her husband Andy Merry, who is the main breadwinner at his home, he is between contracts as an independent television producer.

Media personality Sarah, who works as a broadcaster, podcast host and runs her own perfume and skincare business, admitted she will have to be “smart” for a few weeks while also revealing her frustration with trying to keep their family afloat while they are maxed out on their household bills.

She wrote on Instagram: “No one here really talks about money or how we all get by. But how do we all manage?

‘We are a family of independent workers, we live well, but we live at the limit of our possibilities, and that will have to end.

‘I admit that the money burns a hole in my pocket, but this month the sums have not added up and my poor husband, our main breadwinner, has a gap in his contracts that we have to fill somehow.

‘I’m glad I can plug some of the hole with my direct sales money, and I intend to make it a full-time salary, but building a business takes time and patience. I have no doubt that we are moving in the right direction, but I hate doing the family finances and telling everyone that we need to box smart for a few weeks.

‘So yes, I’m talking about money. How hard it is to manage right now and how frustrating it is when you work as hard as we ALL do and have nothing left for the fun stuff.’

It comes after Sarah spoke of her gratitude for surviving breast cancer while also encouraging people to check themselves for lumps.

The media personality revealed in September 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer after doctors discovered a lump during her routine mammogram.

She underwent a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy and long-term hormonal treatment.

On Monday she took to Instagram to share some photos of herself while she was in the hospital for the procedure.

She wrote: ‘Remembering my own cancer journey on #worldcancerday. I feel very lucky: a routine mammogram detected my lump as stage 1, grade 1 and it was gone within 6 weeks.

‘Routine mammograms save so many lives, so never put off your appointment.

‘You never know what obstacles life will throw at you, but how you deal with them is the key to thriving during and after treatment.

‘I am more grateful than ever for my little life. For the support of my friends and family, for the pink sisters and gentlemen I have met along the way, for the NHS for saving my life.

‘There’s nothing like a cancer diagnosis to put your life into perspective – I no longer worry about the little things and every day, when I wake up and breathe, and know I’m healthy, is a source of pure joy.

‘So don’t put off your mammograms, ladies.

‘To anyone going through a cancer diagnosis and treatment right now: I send you my love, my wishes for healing, and my DMs are always open.

‘Love to all of you, but especially to my pink sisters today and remembering the good souls we have lost along the way…

‘Also CHECK YOUR TITS AND CHECK YOUR PECKS!’

Sarah previously explained the timing of her diagnosis in 2022, saying that after undergoing a routine mammogram, doctors sent her for follow-up.

In photos Sarah posted on social media, she could be seen in her hospital gown as she prepared to undergo her lumpectomy.

The surgeon’s marks could be seen on his chest in photographs taken in the room.

She also posted a photo of herself in a bikini that was taken after returning home from the procedure.

After an ultrasound and biopsy, she was told the lump was not a cyst and assumed the worst as she headed to meet the surgeon.

Despite receiving a cancer diagnosis, Sarah, who lives in Essex with her husband Andy Merry and their two children, said doctors assured her the disease was treatable.

The TV personality even joked that it was the “Carlsberg of breast cancers,” a reference to the popular “if only Carlsberg did it” advertising campaigns of the early ’90s.

She explained: “The surgeon said, ‘Can you see that? It’s a very small cancerous lump.’” And I said, “Oh, okay, is it aggressive?”

Sarah underwent a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy and long-term hormone treatment after her diagnosis.

“And she said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Brilliant.’… I said, ‘Okay, is it that easy to fix?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, not really.’

‘It really is the Carlsberg of breast cancers. If you have to have it, this is the one to have. I feel really lucky.

“There are people who are really in trouble without a paddle, who have cancer, and I’m not that person.”

In June last year, Sarah confirmed the discovery of a second lump in her breast, nine months after she was diagnosed with cancer.

On Instagram at the time, she admitted that the position of the lump, located in a previously unaffected breast, was cause for concern, but it could have been a direct consequence of her ongoing hormone therapy.

She said, “I’m just going to tell you something: I found another damn lump.” I went to the doctor and she could feel it too.

“Our hunch, the doctor and I, is that because your breasts change, the composition of your breasts changes quite a bit when you’re on hormone therapy.

“But I have a mammogram tomorrow; it’s not a recurrence, so it would be another primary cancer, but I don’t have time, so could you all say a little prayer for me tomorrow at three?”

And he added: I have a little doubt, in general I feel good, but I just have that little worry. Obviously, once you’ve had cancer, you worry about it coming back all the time.’

‘I haven’t been as healthy as I could have been, but you know, you have to live, right? I can’t eliminate all the joy, can I?