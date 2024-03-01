HUM’s Top-Selling Supplements Are 30% Off Right Now

Scouted/The Daily Beast/HUM Nutrition.

Nutritional supplements have advanced significantly over the years. We now have delicious gummies and easy-to-swallow capsules to address just about any wellness concern, from improving digestive health to combatting menopause symptoms. Of course, adhering to a nutrient-dense diet and prioritizing daily (or almost daily) movement is paramount for peak health; many of us still rely on supplements to fill the nutritional gaps—or to help us digest those nutrient-dense meals (beans and broccoli, we’re talking to you!). Fortunately, HUM Nutrition’s supplements are formulated by nutritionists, HUM is one of the leaders in boutique supplements for a good reason—the products are straight-up effective.

My HUM favorites include the complexion-boosting Hair Strong Gummies and the Flatter Me capsules. Flatter Me was a major game-changer and total tummy-saver for me the first time I tried it. It helped my digestive woes immensely (even healthy eating can cause gastrointestinal distress). Flatter Me was also my first introduction to digestive enzymes that help break down protein, carbs, and fiber, aiding in de-bloating. Just popping one before a meal prevents any unpleasant digestive symptoms (yes, gas, too!).

