Socialite Guilty of Conspiring to Murder Connecticut Mom Jennifer Dulos

The latest twist in the saga surrounding Jennifer Farber Dulos’ murder came Friday, with a Connecticut jury finding Michelle Troconis, whose boyfriend was accused of killing his estranged wife in 2019, guilty of conspiring to murder Dulos.

Troconis, 49, now faces up to 50 years in prison after a jury found her guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering, and hindering the prosecution.

The New York Times reported that Troconis sobbed and leaned on her lawyers as the guilty verdict was read. At one point, the Times reported she “rested her head on the desk in front of her as one of her lawyers, Audrey Felsen, rubbed her back.”

