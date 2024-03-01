David Beckham walks hand in hand with his daughter Harper as he and his children Cruz, Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz head to his wife Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, but Romeo misses it!

David Beckham was spotted as he and his family headed to support his wife Victoria at her Paris Week show in the French capital on Friday.

The soccer legend, 48, left his swanky hotel on his way to the runway alongside his daughter Harper, 12, sons Cruz, 19, and Brooklyn, 24, who were also joined by his wife Nicola Peltz, 29 years old.

David, who walked hand in hand with his daughter, cut a smooth figure for Victoria’s big night in a beige double-breasted jacket which he teamed with a stylish fleece-collar sweater.

Notably absent was his son Romeo, 21, who was unable to join the family and apparently remained in London following his split from girlfriend Mia Regan.

Harper followed in her mother’s stylish footsteps in a long black dress that she paired with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

David Beckham, 48, was spotted as he and his family headed to support his wife Victoria at her Paris Week show in the French capital on Monday (David pictured with daughter Harper, 12, and his son Cruz, 19).

The soccer legend, 48, left his swanky hotel on his way to the runway alongside daughter Harper, 12, sons Cruz, 19, and Brooklyn, 2 (left), who were also joined by his wife Nicola Peltz, 29, (right).

Meanwhile, Cruz channeled the 1940s in a retro pinstripe suit that he threw on over a suspender shirt and tie.

Actress Nicola, who was rumored to have been walking in the show after being spotted at a fitting with fashion designer Victoria, 49, put on a leggy display and opted to sit in the front row.

She set temperatures soaring in a tiny red minidress that ended well above her knee and cinched at the waist to accentuate her curvy figure.

She was wearing a pair of white fishnet stockings and sky-high pink platform heels.

Nicola was seen carrying a black handbag while walking near Brooklyn.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn wore a black jacket over a beige top, which he paired with a pair of baggy pants that matched his jacket.

She was wearing a pair of chunky black shoes and carried a white purse with her.

David, who walked hand in hand with his daughter, looked dapper for Victoria’s big night in a beige double-breasted jacket which he teamed with a stylish fleece-collar sweater.

David completed the stylish look with a pair of glasses.

Harper followed in her mother’s elegant footsteps in a long black dress.

She paired it with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

The family, flanked by security personnel, came out to support Victoria.

Meanwhile, Cruz channeled the 1940s in a retro pinstripe suit that he threw on over a suspender shirt and tie.

Notably absent was his son Romeo, 21, who was unable to join the family and apparently remained in London (pictured on Thursday) following his split from girlfriend Mia Regan.

Mother-of-four Victoria left her hotel on Friday morning before her 8pm performance and didn’t let her crutches slow her down as she headed to her studio.

Victoria has been using Cool Crutches and Sticks walking aids after breaking her foot in a gym injury on Valentine’s Day.

It came hours after Romeo sent fans into a frenzy when he took to Instagram with a sexy photo, which appeared to confirm he would not be attending the show.

The footballer looked in a very good mood, despite their recent separation, while smiling in the black and white side profile photo.

The 21-year-old showed off his toned physique while going topless as he candidly set a record on his record player.

Romeo showed off his growing array of tattoos on his arm, as he posed in a bobble hat and a pair of tracksuit bottoms with the waistband of his Puma underwear on show.

Actress Nicola, who was rumored to have been walking in the show after being spotted at a fitting with fashion designer Victoria, 49, put on a leggy display and opted to sit in the front row.

She turned up the heat in a tiny red minidress that ended well above her knee and cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

She was wearing a pair of white fishnet stockings and sky-high pink platform heels. Nicola was seen carrying a black handbag as she walked near Brooklyn.

Aspiring chef Brooklyn wore a black jacket over a beige top, which he paired with a pair of baggy pants that matched his jacket.

Victoria left her hotel on Friday morning before her 8pm performance and didn’t let her crutches slow her down as she headed to her studio.

Victoria hinted that her daughter-in-law Nicola would accompany her to the Paris Fashion Week show after attending a fitting.

The former Spice Girl, who is currently on crutches after breaking her foot, approached Nicola as they posed for a mirror selfie.

Sparking speculation that Nicola would model her line, Victoria wrote: ‘Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! Kisses @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham xx.’

Nicola looked incredible in a sheer tulle dress that showed off her toned legs, which were further elongated by a pair of sky-high white heels.

She wore her brunette locks in a loose, wavy style, while showing off her massive diamond engagement ring on her hand.

Meanwhile, Victoria rocked a fitted all-black ensemble and paired her medical boot with a white stiletto heel.

Nicola has been dropping several hints that she will appear at her fashion show at the end of the week, taking photos with Victoria and wearing her clothing line.

Nicola was recently revealed as the new face of Balenciaga, joining the likes of Kim Kardashian as an ambassador for the brand.

And it seems that she will also soon become one of Victoria’s ‘muses’, if she participates in the show that will take place later this week.

Victoria and Nicola were rumored to be at odds since Nicola decided not to wear a wedding dress signed by the former Spice Girls at her nuptials.

However, after seemingly ending the feud, the duo appear closer than ever after a series of recent get-togethers and family vacations.