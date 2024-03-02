Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Menendez Ally Pleads Guilty to Bribing Senator—and Agrees to Cooperate

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    A businessman pleaded guilty to bribing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife on Friday, and has agreed to cooperate with the investigation against the couple.

    On Friday, Jose Uribe’s counsel submitted a request to withdraw his original ‘not guilty’ plea and enter a new ‘guilty’ one. In his formal plea deal, Uribe agreed to “cooperate fully” with prosecutors.

    The New Jersey businessman admitted to supplying Menendez and his wife Nadine with a new Mercedes-Benz C-300, worth upwards of $60,000, after Nadine hit and killed a man with her old car. In exchange for the gift, Menendez was to meddle in an insurance fraud investigation into two of Uribe’s business associates, according to prosecutors.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

