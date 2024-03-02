Menendez Ally Pleads Guilty to Bribing Senator—and Agrees to Cooperate

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A businessman pleaded guilty to bribing Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife on Friday, and has agreed to cooperate with the investigation against the couple.
On Friday, Jose Uribe’s counsel submitted a request to withdraw his original ‘not guilty’ plea and enter a new ‘guilty’ one. In his formal plea deal, Uribe agreed to “cooperate fully” with prosecutors.
The New Jersey businessman admitted to supplying Menendez and his wife Nadine with a new Mercedes-Benz C-300, worth upwards of $60,000, after Nadine hit and killed a man with her old car. In exchange for the gift, Menendez was to meddle in an insurance fraud investigation into two of Uribe’s business associates, according to prosecutors.