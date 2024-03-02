Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Wonka Experience Organizers Deliver Devastating Apology

    The Daily Beast/Willy’sChocolateExperience/Twitter

    There’s nothing the internet loves more than an absolute shit show, and this week, a cartoonishly under-realized “immersive event” affiliated with the Timothée Chalamet Wonka film, located in bleak, industrial Scotland—truly, the setting couldn’t have been more perfect—delivered the goods, and then some.

    Ticket buyers expecting Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory wonderland were outraged—some to the point of calling the authorities—by what they got instead, which was reportedly a shambolic warehouse staged with minimal, creepy props.

    Responsibility lies with the Glasgow-based event company House of Illuminati, which issued what is technically its second formal apology for the fiasco in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

