The beloved ITV drama returns to screens with FOUR highly anticipated feature films

A beloved ITV drama is set to return to British screens with four highly anticipated feature films.

Brighton-based detective drama Grace has proven to be a big hit with fans since launching its first season in March 2021.

ITV confirmed to Sun that Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, played by John Simm, will return for a fifth series.

The new season will include four feature films, which will air on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Despite the confirmation of the new series, fans are still patiently waiting for the fourth season to air.

ITV confirmed to the Sun that Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, played by John Simm, will return for a fifth series

The fifth season will comprise Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

The series is an adaptation of the best-selling novels written by award-winning Peter James, and each episode sees a new heinous crime that must be solved.

Written by critically acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis, the series follows Brighton-based detective Grace who has hit rock bottom in her life.

His wife Sandy disappeared six years ago and Roy spends endless hours investigating complicated unsolved cases.

But their different ways of working are questioned by their bosses, putting their job at risk.

When his life seems hopeless, his bad luck changes when his colleague Detective Glenn Branson asks him for help on a difficult case.

The first series was based on one book, but the second and third included several novels each. This pattern is expected to continue over the next two seasons.

For the new season, many familiar faces, including Richie Campbell who plays DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare as ACC Cassian Pewe, are set to return.

Speaking about the return of the acclaimed series, executive producer Phil Hunter said: “It’s fantastic that Grace is returning for a fifth series and we get to adapt another four of Peter’s brilliant books for ITV.

‘I can’t wait to see the cast and crew reunited for what will be my first series. “It’s wonderful to work with such a talented group of people who put in everything they can to make a show they love.”

Author Peter James added: “When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It’s both encouraging and surprising to me that we’re already on season five!

‘Grace’s continued success is a testament to the outstanding cast led by John Simm and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and dedicated their time to these characters both on the page and now on the screen.

“It is also a testament to how faithfully ITV has stuck to both the characters and the stories of the soaps.”

The release date of the fifth season has not yet been confirmed.