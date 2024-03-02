The San Diego man who opened fire at a dentist’s office, killing one, was a disgruntled former patient and used a gun purchased just two weeks earlier, police say.

Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, was arrested after a desperate search following the shooting at Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics in El Cajon.

Police have not identified the man who died in the shooting at the office, run by father-and-son doctor team Jack and Benjamin Harouni.

A gunman who opened fire at a dental office in Southern California, killing one person and wounding others, was a disgruntled former patient, police revealed.

Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29, was arrested Thursday after a desperate search that lasted hours following the shooting at Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics in El Cajon, a city about 15 miles northeast of San Diego.

Police said Friday that the suspect legally purchased the gun he used in the attack just two weeks ago. The exact motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities have not identified the man who died in the shooting at the office, run by father-and-son doctor team Jack and Benjamin Harouni, who are beloved members of the area’s Persian Jewish community.

It is unclear whether the Harounis were in the office at the time of the shooting. The San Diego coroner’s office told DailyMail.com that the identity of the murdered victim has been sealed.

Office receptionist Yareli Carrillo, 28, was shot in the legs but is stable

Footage of a SWAT team outside the El Cajon dental office where a shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon.

The practice is run by father and son team of doctors, Jack (pictured) and Benjamin Harouni.

The office receptionist, Yareli Carrillo, 28, was shot in the legs but is in stable condition and is expected to survive. A man in his 40s who has not been identified was also injured but is expected to survive.

Capt. Rob Ransweiler said Abdulkareem was familiar to people inside the office, The San Diego Union-Tribute reported.

“There were a lot of family members there,” he said. “Most of the people who were involved have information about who was involved.”

Police believe Abdulkareem, an El Cajon resident, rented a white U-Haul van with Arizona plates just an hour before the shooting. He reportedly used the vehicle to flee the scene after opening fire.

Abdulkareem reportedly used a gun, but it is unclear how many shots he fired.

“A vigilant citizen alerted the San Diego Police Department who believed the U-Haul truck involved in the shooting was parked near 6th Avenue and Quince Street in San Diego,” police said in a statement about Abdulkareem’s arrest.

‘San Diego police officers responded and discovered the truck was unoccupied. A short time later, officers located Abdulkareem in the area and took him into custody without incident.

Dr. Benjamin Harouni is pictured above. It is unclear if the father and son were in the office when the shooting occurred.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white U-Haul truck with Arizona license plate AM14894, was identified shortly after the shooting. Police said they later confirmed the suspect had rented the truck.

Abdulkareem was found to be armed with a loaded pistol and several loaded magazines.

He is charged with multiple felonies, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The FBI team in San Diego, as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are assisting in the investigation.