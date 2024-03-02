Sat. Mar 2nd, 2024

    Trump Team Makes Final Push to Get Fani Willis Tossed

    Trump Team Makes Final Push to Get Fani Willis Tossed

    Capping off seemingly endless back-and-forth about how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ dating history does or does not affect her fitness as a prosecutor, defense attorneys for Donald Trump on Friday made a final 11th-hour push to derail Georgia state election interference charges against their clients.

    Lawyers for the former president and his various co-defendants claimed Willis’ romantic entanglement with Nathan Wade, the private lawyer she hired to help prosecute the former president on charges of election interference, has created an insurmountable conflict of interest and that she must be disqualified.

    “Prosecutors don’t act like this, lawyers don’t act like this,” defense attorney Craig Gillen argued before Judge Scott McAfee. “These people, Your Honor, [engaged in] systematic misconduct. And they need to go.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

