Fox News ‘Migrant Crime’ Ranter Is a Bit of a Criminal Himself

Going all-in this week on the so-called “migrant crime spree,” Fox News host Jesse Watters brought on a Georgia resident who recently confronted the Athens mayor over the murder of Laken Riley and the “criminal illegal aliens” who’ve supposedly taken over the city.

The protester turns out to have a wild background, including criminal charges—a fact that was not disclosed to Fox News viewers on Wednesday night, as liberal watchdog Media Matters first reported. Although he was identified as “James Lee” on Watters’ show, the man’s name is actually James DePaola, and he was arrested and charged in 2016 after violently threatening his wife for making a grilled cheese sandwich too cheesy.

Yes, you read that correctly.

