Allegations of Financial Favors for Relatives Rock Monaco’s Royal Family

Claudio Greco/Reuters

Scandals that have rocked the royal family of Monaco in recent months appear to have hit a fever pitch, with a Bloomberg Businessweek report alleging Thursday that documents show Prince Albert II made special exceptions that netted his nephews millions.

The nephews, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, have become some of the wealthiest businessmen in Monaco, a tiny European nation nestled on the French Riviera, but reportedly have done so largely thanks to their uncle’s help.

Citing investigative documents, Businessweek reported that the two men got nearly anything they asked for from Albert. In 2009, when they were in their early 20s, the nephews’ company had reportedly won state contracts worth more than $60 million. When they later sought to build a ritzy apartment building in prime real estate adjacent to the famous Casino de Monte‑Carlo, Albert reportedly intervened to quash a lawsuit by another developer.

