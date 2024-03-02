Britt Reid, disgraced son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has his sentence commuted – 15 months after he was convicted in a DUI crash that severely injured a five-year-old girl

Ariel Young, who was 5 years old at the time, was left in a coma and with serious brain injuries.

Reid served less than half of his prison sentence and is now under house arrest.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Missouri’s governor commuted the three-year DUI prison sentence for Britt Reid, son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid was sentenced after pleading guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing bodily injury.

The crash injured five other people, including five-year-old Ariel Young, who was seriously injured in the crash.

Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, believed Reid should have faced the maximum sentence before reaching a deal.

That deal had him facing up to four years in prison for the crime, but he has served less than half that time.

Missouri governor commutes sentence of Britt Reid, son of coach Andy Reid

Reid pleaded guilty to DUI after crashing into a car carrying 5-year-old Ariel Young and other passengers. Four people were injured while Young was left in a coma and with brain injuries.

In a statement, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said: ‘Mr. Reid completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and served more prison time than most people convicted of similar crimes.

‘Mister. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a probation officer, weekly attendance at behavioral counseling, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and strict employment and community service.

“A complete list of the conditions of the commutation is contained in the attached letter.”

Those conditions include getting a job where you work at least 30 hours a week, installing an ignition interlock system on any vehicle you operate, random substance testing, weekly meetings with a probation officer, attending behavioral counseling, meet with a peer support sponsor and complete at least 10 hours of community service each week.

Reid is also not allowed to communicate with the victim or her family unless legally required to do so.

According to court records, Reid’s blood alcohol level was 0.113. He was also traveling 84 mph just before the accident.

Field sobriety tests indicated Reid was impaired, and an officer noticed his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled of alcohol.

Video of the incident was not released until April 2023, where Reid attempted to use his cell phone after being pulled from his car.

An image of the wreckage of the Feb. 4 crash that left Ariel Young, then 5, in a coma.

Reid asked officers if the passengers in the other car were okay, apparently unaware that Ariel Young was in a coma and had suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Young’s mother said he didn’t wake up for two weeks after the accident and had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat.

Following the accident, Reid was fired from his position as the team’s linebackers coach and it was eventually revealed that he had been consuming alcohol at the team facility prior to the accident.